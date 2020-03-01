16-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder in northern Sask. death

A 32-year-old man is dead and a teenager has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

RCMP and EMS were called to a home in Grandmother's Bay, a community just northeast of La Ronge, for reports of an assault around 1:30 a.m. CST Saturday morning.

They found the body of Norris Kevin Charles in the home. Investigation lead to the arrest of a 16-year-old boy who has been charged and remains in custody.

He cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The boy will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Monday.

Grandmother's Bay is a community within the Lac La Ronge Indian band, located about 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

An autopsy for Charles will be conducted Monday to determine his cause of death.