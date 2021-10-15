Two teenagers charged with murder, robbery in death of northern Sask. man

A pair of 16-year-olds are facing several charges in relation to the death of 55-year-old George Roberts, from Grandmother's Bay, Sask.

Stanley Mission RCMP said they received a report that Roberts was "unaccounted for," and went to his home. Police found him dead inside on Oct. 8, shortly before 7 p.m. and considered it suspicious.

Police said his family has been notified of his passing.

Saskatchewan RCMP's major crime unit south led the investigation, backed by several other police departments and branches.

The two youths were arrested Tuesday. Neither can be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

They're each being charged with second degree murder, robbery, break and enter, and committing an indictable offence.

Both teenagers made their first court appearance in La Ronge on Thursday.