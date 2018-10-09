U of S's Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence opens in Clavet, Sask.

The University of Saskatchewan's $38 million Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence officially opened in Tuesday in Clavet, Sask.

The centre, which will research agriculture sustainability for Saskatchewan, was funded by the U of S, the federal and provincial government and the cattle industry.

"It will break down barriers between academics and livestock and forage producers and bring scientists from across disciplines together to promote an integrated approach to solving industry issues," U of S president Peter Stoicheff said.

We are thrilled to share our grand opening with you today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/livestock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#livestock</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/forage?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#forage</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/research?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#research</a> <a href="https://t.co/3RUiYlRMY4">https://t.co/3RUiYlRMY4</a> —@LFCE_usask

The centre is meant to find new technologies for producers in Saskatchewan and elsewhere.

"This centre's teaching capabilities and research into forage breeding, cattle health, management practices and more will contribute tremendously to the long-term growth, profitability and sustainability of cattle production," said Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit.

This afternoon we have a walkthrough to assess progress on LFCE facilities south of Clavet. Plan is to populate the feedlot in July. Fences and forages also being established. A fall opening event is being planned. More about LFCE can be found at: <a href="https://t.co/n10jhS2kvS">https://t.co/n10jhS2kvS</a> <a href="https://t.co/lwKl3kNoET">pic.twitter.com/lwKl3kNoET</a> —@LFCE_usask

This centre was funded in part by the "Growing Forward" agreement, a five-year $388 million investment by federal and provincial governments. The Saskatchewan Cattleman Association also contributed $1 million to create the centre.