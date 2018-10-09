Skip to Main Content
U of S's Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence opens in Clavet, Sask.
Unique training and teaching centre to increase new technologies to producers in Saskatchewan and eventually the world. The centre of excellence is a collaboration between government, the University of Saskatchewan and the cattle industry.The goal is to keep the industry sustainable and profitable.

Cattle production sustainability, research and teaching top priories for the new centre of excellence

CBC News ·
The Centre of Excellence near Clavet was created with the continued success of the livestock and forage in mind. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The University of Saskatchewan's $38 million Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence officially opened in Tuesday in Clavet, Sask.

The centre, which will research agriculture sustainability for Saskatchewan, was funded by the U of S, the federal and provincial government and the cattle industry. 

"It will break down barriers between academics and livestock and forage producers and bring scientists from across disciplines together to promote an integrated approach to solving industry issues," U of S president Peter Stoicheff said.

The centre is meant to find new technologies for producers in Saskatchewan and elsewhere.

"This centre's teaching capabilities and research into forage breeding, cattle health, management practices and more will contribute tremendously to the long-term growth, profitability and sustainability of cattle production," said Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit. 

This centre was funded in part by the "Growing Forward" agreement, a five-year $388 million investment by federal and provincial governments. The Saskatchewan Cattleman Association also contributed $1 million to create the centre.

