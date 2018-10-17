Dear graduates of 2020,

Graduation should be a time that is celebrated, a time of happiness. I am writing this letter to you instead at a time that has become chaotic, the time of a pandemic.

Even at 46 years old, I can't wrap my head around what is going on in our world, and I can't fathom going through this at 17, when things like prom and grad are on hold.

Two years ago, my daughter Kailynn was in the same situation as you.

Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk was eagerly anticipating graduation and had planned for the night well in advance of the event. (Facebook)

She was so excited about everything to do with senior year and graduation, and had everything planned. She'd booked her hair appointment a year in advance and had chosen what eyelashes to wear. She had her dress picked out.

As a mom, I was almost as excited as her for that day. OK, I was just as excited.

I did not know I would not get to see Kailynn walk across the stage to receive her diploma or wear her dress. She died before she was able to walk through the doors of the school as a senior, one day after her 17th birthday. She was killed in a distracted driving crash with a train southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

For her mother, a cap serves as a memento from the graduation Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk never had. (Submitted by Sandra LaRose)

You are finding out much sooner in life than most what not to take for granted. This is a life lesson that is one of the greatest of all.

Like you, I know the feeling of being cheated out of something. A week after my daughter's vehicle accident, I was shopping for an urn, not a dress. This loss left a huge hole in my life, and my heart was torn to shreds.

But, in all the turmoil and trauma, I have learned just how strong I am, how resilient I am, and I have the knowledge now to share with you, as well as many others, just how to take something horrible and gain something great.

Your senior year stopped on a dime. In reality, missing a part of one of the best times of your life isn't fair, but you will learn and grow from this. Family and friends, conversations and a hug, these are just a small piece of the important parts of life. These parts will always be there. These parts will cheer you on when you succeed, and pick you up when you fail, and these parts carry on even at a distance.

Hannah Grieve was Kailynn Bursic-Panchuk's best friend. She carried this picture of her friend during their school's grand march on graduation day. (Submitted by Sandra LaRose)

I truly hope that accommodations can be made so you can celebrate in some form or another and not just receive your diploma in the mail.

However, if that does not happen, I want you to know this: from this moment forward, with or without a prom, cap and gown ceremonies and after grad parties, you have gained the power of integrity, compassion, empathy and sacrifice that will guide you to a lifetime of successes, both in your personal and professional lives.

Take this time to dream a little, to ensure you are on the path you want and to enjoy the simple things. There will come a time when this is all over, and we will be in our new normal, whatever that may be.

What this pandemic will not change is your ability to work through things, and come out stronger.

Kailynn loved the quote, "Turn your can'ts into cans, and your dreams into plans." So, take the time to do just that: dream and plan. A future with possibility lies ahead of you.

We celebrate you. Congratulations, and all the best in your future endeavours.

