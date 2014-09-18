Sask. gov't to argue why it should pay for non-Catholic students to attend Catholic schools

The Saskatchewan government argues it should be allowed to pay for non-Catholic students to attend Catholic schools.

It will make that argument at the Court of Appeal in Regina on Tuesday. The province is fighting Justice Donald Layh's landmark court decision made in 2017.

Layh wrote that funding "non-minority faith students" in Catholic schools violates both the Charter of Rights and "the state's duty of religious neutrality."

The decision stemmed from a 2005 lawsuit launched by the Good Spirit School Division No. 204 (GSSD) against the province and Christ the Teacher Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 212.

The case revolved around the village of Theodore, Sask. There were 42 elementary aged students enrolled at the public school in 2003. The public school division closed the school and wanted to bus students 17 kilometres down the road to Springside.

Parents weren't happy with the idea and wanted to keep students in the town. A group of Roman Catholics used provisions in The Education Act of 1995 to petition the Minister of Education to form Theodore Roman Catholic School Division.

It bought the school and renamed it St. Theodore Roman Catholic School. The children, most who were not Catholic, remained in the village rather than remaining in the public system.

"The community saved its school but prompted one of the most significant lawsuits in the province's history," court documents read.

GSSD argued the constitutional protection of Catholic schools does not include the right for those schools to receive government funding for non–Catholic students. Layh found the public school division was correct.

Only two other provinces, Alberta and Ontario, have publicly funded separate school systems. Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec both got rid of separate systems in the 1990s.

The attorney General for Saskatchewan and Christ the Teacher Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 212 will present for two and a half hours each on Tuesday. They'll be followed by four intervenors.

On Wednesday the Good Spirit School Division No. 204 will present for five hours followed by one intervenor, the Public School Boards' Association of Alberta.

CBC Saskatchewan will be live streaming the appeal hearing.

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Attorney General for Saskatchewan | 2.5 hours

Christ the Teacher Roman Catholic Separate School Division No. 212 | 2.5 hours

Alberta Catholic School Trustees' Association (ACSTA) | 15 minutes

Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) | 15 minutes

Ontario Catholic School Trustees' Association (OCSTA) | 15 minutes

Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques (AFOCSC) |15 minutes

Wednesday, March 13, 2019