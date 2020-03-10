Government of Sask. reports 4 new presumptive cases of COVID-19

The government of Saskatchewan is reporting four new presumptive cases of COVID-19.

A news release published on Saturday night says two people living in the same Regina household were tested for COVID-19 on March 13, after one of the residents attended a dental conference in Vancouver, where an attendee was later confirmed to have COVID-19.

They were tested on March 13 and are currently self-isolating.

Another individual in their 20s who recently travelled to Tennessee, U.S.A., was tested in Regina and is now self-isolating at home.

The government said a resident in northern Saskatchewan, who is a health care worker in their 30s, is also in self-isolation after reporting a travel history to Nigeria and Germany, as well as Alberta, however it didn't specify which community the person lives in.

"Public health officials are following up with the individuals who had close contact with all of these cases and who may be at risk of developing COVID-19," the release said.

The Federal Government and Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer are now recommending anyone who is abroad return to Canada and others should avoid non-essential travel until further notice.

All travellers returning to Canada after travelling internationally, including the United States, need to self-isolate and monitor their health for 14 days after arrival.

Travellers returning from destinations in Canada are encouraged to self-monitor upon returning home.

"Members of the public who have travelled outside of the province in the previous 14 days should not visit hospitals or long-term care facilities," the statement said.

Also on Saturday night, the Saskatchewan Health Authority imposed the following new restrictions on visitors to Saskatchewan health facilities:

For patients who are in critical care or high acuity units in SHA hospitals, visitors will be restricted to one at a time, unless extenuating circumstances exist.

All community, foundation and other public and spiritual gatherings within any SHA-operated facility are on hold effective immediately until further notice.

We are suspending the services provided by community volunteers who are 65 years of age or older, in non-essential service areas. We appreciate their service and dedication, and thank them for their support. However, we need to ensure proper measures are taken to limit non-essential community interaction in our facilities. Non-essential volunteer service areas are determined by each individual facility.

Chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will be providing an update on the COVID-19 situation in Regina on Sunday at 11 a.m. CST.