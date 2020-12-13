Sask. government remains on track to open 3 foreign trade offices in 2021

The provincial government said new trade offices in India, Japan and Singapore are set to open in 2021, and some staff have been hired for them already, according to a news release.

The province hired a managing director for the three offices, and hired a new director for an existing office in China, the news release published on Friday said.

Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said Saskatchewan's international presence will strengthen relationships abroad, while bringing provincial products to markets worldwide.

"Saskatchewan export numbers remain strong, with October exports up 22.5 per cent year-over-year, the highest percentage among the provinces, " the news release said.

The trade office in New Delhi — a trading partner to the tune of $775 million — will be headed by Victor Lee.

The government news release said Lee brings over a decade of international business development and foreign affairs experience to the office. Before being appointed, Lee worked with the government of Alberta and Mitsui & Co.

Paul Pryce was named as managing director of the Tokyo office, after working nearly seven years as Principal Advisor to the Consul General of Japan in Calgary, where he was also responsible for Saskatchewan.

Saskatchewan exported about $1.1 billion to Japan, the world's third largest economy, in 2019. Canada improved market access to Japan through the signing of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The province's news release named Greg Eidsness as managing director of the Singapore trade office.

The provincial news release said Eidsness brings 15 years of experience with public and private sector organizations to the job. The office in Singapore will serve the provincial interests in Southeast Asia, where it exported about $1.2 billion in products last year.

"By locating Saskatchewan's office in Singapore, the province leverages the country's global and regional connectivity and its position as an international hub for business events, industries and investors," the news release said.

In Shanghai, Winston Kan, who has 28 years of experience in government, clean tech, financial services and industrial manufacturing in the Greater China and Asia Pacific regions, will now head up the province's office in China.

Recently, Kan was the managing director of the government of Alberta's office in Beijing.

After the United States, China is Saskatchewan's largest export market representing about $3.1 billion. The provincial news release said in 2019 Saskatchewan was the largest Canadian agri-food exporter to China, when it shipped about $2 billion in goods.