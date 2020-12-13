Sask. government introduces legislation to protect health-care whistleblowers

Employees within Saskatchewan's health system have an additional measure to protect them should they choose to raise the alarm about concerning situations.

On Thursday the provincial government introduced legislation to protect whistleblowers within the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency and allows for the government to add additional organizations through regulation.

In a news release Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province supported high standards in health care and hoped to instill public confidence in provincial organizations.

"It is important for people to feel they can safely raise concerns at work or refuse to participate in something they think may be wrong," Merriman said.

Situations that contravene federal or provincial acts, gross mismanagement of public funds or circumstances that are dangerous to life, health, safety or the environment are all reportable through the legislation.

Employees who wish to report concerns or potential wrongdoing in good faith and are subject to consequences or reprisals are also able to contact the Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner through a provincially-managed website.

