Sask. government renews small business emergency payment program

The Saskatchewan government has renewed a support program for small businesses in the province for the month of December.

The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP) program was renewed for the period of Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 on Thursday.

The SSBEP program was launched in April to provide support to small businesses that temporarily closed or were forced to substantially curtail their operations due to COVID-19.

"By renewing the [SSBEP], we are ensuring small businesses remain strong and continue to provide thousands of jobs across Saskatchewan, even when they are impacted by public health orders necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.

The eligibility period for this phase of the SSBEP spans Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 and is estimated to cost $8 million.

Applications will open on Dec.11, 2020 and the application deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.

The province's news release said eligible applicants will receive a payment of 15 per cent, to a maximum of $5,000, of their monthly sales revenues based on November 2019, December 2019 or February 2020.

Seasonal businesses will be eligible for 15 per cent of the average monthly sales revenue for full months the business operated in 2019.

Eligible applicants must prove the following: