Sask. government renews small business emergency payment program
New eligibility period spans Dec. 1 to Dec. 31
The Saskatchewan government has renewed a support program for small businesses in the province for the month of December.
The Saskatchewan Small Business Emergency Payment (SSBEP) program was renewed for the period of Dec. 1 to Dec. 31 on Thursday.
The SSBEP program was launched in April to provide support to small businesses that temporarily closed or were forced to substantially curtail their operations due to COVID-19.
"By renewing the [SSBEP], we are ensuring small businesses remain strong and continue to provide thousands of jobs across Saskatchewan, even when they are impacted by public health orders necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release.
The eligibility period for this phase of the SSBEP spans Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020 and is estimated to cost $8 million.
Applications will open on Dec.11, 2020 and the application deadline is Jan. 31, 2021.
The province's news release said eligible applicants will receive a payment of 15 per cent, to a maximum of $5,000, of their monthly sales revenues based on November 2019, December 2019 or February 2020.
Seasonal businesses will be eligible for 15 per cent of the average monthly sales revenue for full months the business operated in 2019.
Eligible applicants must prove the following:
- They are a small or medium business that employs less than 500 people.
- They are permanently established in Saskatchewan and allocate a portion of their income to the province.
- They were operating as of Oct. 31, 2020, or were eligible to operate if it were a seasonal business.
- They are subject to public health orders that affect operations between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31.
- They experienced a loss of sales revenue.
- They plan to reopen when public health restrictions are lifted.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.