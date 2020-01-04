Sask. government plans to launch ad campaign focused on interpersonal, domestic violence

The government of Saskatchewan is looking for someone to create a multi-year advertising campaign to change attitudes and behaviours around violence against women and girls.

That's according to the description of a request for expressions of interest recently published on the government's website.

Saskatchewan has been known for having one of the highest rates of domestic violence in the country.

"While the Saskatchewan rate fell six per cent in 2018, the largest decline amongst all provinces, the rate of violence affects everyone in Saskatchewan," a statement from the Ministry of Justice said.

"Government, organizations, communities and Saskatchewan residents need to work together to stop violence and abuse in our communities."

Increasing education and awareness around factors that contribute to domestic violence was one of the goals identified in the government's Domestic Violence Death Review Report, which was released last spring.

The government wants the ad campaign to focus on building education and awareness about healthy relationships — and how to prevent or respond to situations of domestic violence or abuse.

The successful candidate will earn a one-year contract, the request for proposals says, with the opportunity to renew for three more one-year terms.