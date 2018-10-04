Canada's Governor General will be visiting the Land of Living Skies for the first time just after marking her first year in office.

Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, is scheduled to visit Sask. from Oct. 18 and Oct. 20, according to a news release from her office.

The visit will feature a stop in Humboldt, where she will visit the memorial for those killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash earlier this year watch the current Broncos team take on the Melville Millionaires at home.

Payette will also take part in a walk around Wascana Lake on Oct. 19 with citizens and members of the public to promote health and fitness through a new initiative called GGAcitve.

She is also scheduled to tour the RCMP's Depot Division in Regina and take in a Snowbirds performance at Base 15 Wing in Moose Jaw.