Governments give boost to Sask. emergency shelters for domestic violence victims
The federal and provincial governments are partnering to give domestic violence victims better emergency shelter in Saskatchewan.
$4.2M going to 14 shelters across the province
Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announcement in Regina Tuesday.
Through the Shelter Enhancement Program (SEP), the government of Canada and the government of Saskatchewan have earmarked than $4.2 million for 14 safe shelters in nine Saskatchewan communities.
The project is set to upgrade 81 emergency shelter bedrooms, renovate 25 rental housing units for victims of domestic violence and add four new units.
The renovations are meant to improve the living conditions, safety and comfort of those in need, while also reducing operating costs.
The funding will be distributed as follows:
- $1.8 million for Piwapan Women's Centre and Sapohtewan House, La Ronge.
- $1.2 million for Waskoosis Safe Shelter, Meadow Lake.
- $268,000 for Isabel Johnson Shelter and Kikinaw Women's Residence, Regina.
- $236,000 for South West Crisis Services, Swift Current.
- $180,000 for Shelwin House, Yorkton.
- $84,000 for Saskatoon Interval House, Saskatoon.
- $76,000 for The Battlefords Interval House, North Battleford.
- $67,000 for Project Safe Haven, Yorkton.
- $60,000 for Moose Jaw Transition House, Moose Jaw.
- $56,000 for Wichihik Iskwewak Safe House, Regina.
- $40,000 for Regina Transition House, Regina.
- $20,000 for Prince Albert Safe Shelter for Women, Prince Albert.