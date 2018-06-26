Governments give boost to Sask. emergency shelters for domestic violence victims

The federal and provincial governments are partnering to give domestic violence victims better emergency shelter in Saskatchewan.

Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, announcement in Regina Tuesday.

Through the Shelter Enhancement Program (SEP), the government of Canada and the government of Saskatchewan have earmarked than $4.2 million for 14 safe shelters in nine Saskatchewan communities.

The project is set to upgrade 81 emergency shelter bedrooms, renovate 25 rental housing units for victims of domestic violence and add four new units.

The renovations are meant to improve the living conditions, safety and comfort of those in need, while also reducing operating costs.

The funding will be distributed as follows: