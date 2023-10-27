A Saskatchewan political analyst says the provincial government's 2023 speech from the throne was "incremental."

Wednesday afternoon's throne speech had comparably less fanfare than the preceding 40-hour emergency session and passage of the controversial new parents' rights law. It also did not feature the type of controversy that followed last year's speech.

Last fall, the government's throne speech was overshadowed by the presence of convicted murderer and former Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative MLA Colin Thatcher . Premier Scott Moe eventually apologized for Thatcher's attendance at the ceremony, as did the man who issued the invite — former MLA Lyle Stewart.

The fall 2022 speech centred around the Saskatchewan First Act , legislation meant to affirm the province's autonomy and jurisdiction over its natural resources.

The 2023 throne speech did not mention the government's recent parents' rights legislation. What was in the pages read by Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty was what Jim Farney, the Regina director of the Johnson Shoyama School of Public Policy, dubbed "Saskatchewan nationalism."

"Last year's throne speech had a lot of big stuff in it. This year is comparatively mundane or you could call it incremental. There are not a lot of massive new initiatives," Farney said.

"What I think is maybe noteworthy is, any opportunity they have to take a jab at the federal government, whether it's on economic policy or just even bits and pieces here and there, they jumped at it.

"Call it Saskatchewan nationalism. It is pretty pronounced, I would say, in the phrasing not in the policies, because there are places they are co-operating with federal policies."

Speaking of Saskatchewan nationalism, Bill 137 includes a provision requiring all schools to fly the provincial flag . How that will be paid for is not yet clear.

The throne speech took shots at federal government policies, specifically climate change initiatives that Moe's government has opposed.

"We will protect what we have built together from the risks of global uncertainty and from a federal government that seems intent on shutting down important parts of our economy," Moe said Wednesday.

The theme of Saskatchewan against Ottawa was laid out early in the speech when it said the federal government is "incredibly, one of the biggest threats to Saskatchewan's economy."

"Our resource sector is also under attack from our own federal government, through its Clean Fuel Standard regulations and its proposed oil and gas emissions cap."

The province plans to have a tribunal study the economic consequences of the federal fuel and clean electricity standards. The findings of the tribunal, which has not been named, could be used as part of future court challenges.

The provincial government says it won't be sending us cheques this year to help with the cost of living. But it is offering some tax breaks on new home construction, after taking them away earlier this year.

Parental rights bill not included in throne speech

The provincial government spent time and money on its emergency session to pass Bill 137 last week. The throne speech used the term "protect" repeatedly to describe what the province intends to do over the next few months in various areas.

In its news release following the passage of the parental rights law, the government said "this protects the important role that parents and guardians have in supporting their children."

The legislation was not mentioned at all in the speech on Wednesday. Moe said this was because the issue had been dealt with.

Farney said the government's speech is meant to look ahead.

"They will continue to use [Bill 137] in messaging. I'm sure they will continue to use the language of standing up for parents in speeches and in the legislature. But in terms of the formal legislative process, they simply didn't need to make it part of the speech from the throne."

Opposition Leader Carla Beck noted the omission.

"Last week it was an emergency that required a once-in-a-quarter-century recall of the legislature, it required the use of the notwithstanding clause, and today you did not hear the premier mention it."

The Opposition's main criticism over the past several weeks has been that the legislation was a distraction from more important issues, such as affordability and health care. The throne speech came as teachers were voting on sanctions after contract talks broke down.

Beck called the throne speech disappointing and frustrating.

"We continually see this government zigzag, trying to distract, dissuade, but people know what the number 1 issue to them is. People know how hard it is to pay their bills right now. The government missed an opportunity and frankly missed their responsibility to deliver on that today."

Farney said the government did not make a big financial splash in the throne speech because it is being cautious.

"I think it's a government that it's not just conservative, it's looking at the next five years of fiscal projections and going, 'there's a lot of uncertainty out there and a lot of downside risk.' So they are being very, very cautious and that limits the choices they can make."

Two changes announced in the throne speech — raising the smoking and vaping age to 19 and the other, a law to make it illegal for an employer to ban their employee from wearing a poppy — do not come at a great financial cost to the government.