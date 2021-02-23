Sask. government pledges $15M to VIDO-Intervac if feds also commit money for research facility

The government of Saskatchewan says it will put up $15 million to fund VIDO-InterVac's pandemic research if the federal government commits to contributing funding.

The province made the announcement on Tuesday. It said the Vaccine and Infecious Disease Organization (VIDO) at the University of Saskatchewan is doing world class research and is now working to secure funding for a Level 4 containment laboratory.

Being a Level 4 facility would give the researchers the ability to work safely with some of the most serious and deadly human and animal diseases. The province said the only other Level 4 facility in Canada is the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

"COVID-19 has demonstrated the importance of Canada being a leader in research, development and production of new vaccines," Premier Scott Moe said in a statement.

"The place that should happen is right here in Saskatchewan, at VIDO-InterVac in Saskatoon."

The funding is contingent on the federal government committing funds to the facility, the province said. VIDO has already received a commitment of $250,000 from the City of Saskatoon and "significant contributions" from several private donors, the province said. VIDO is requesting $45 million in federal government support and ongoing operating funding for this project.

"This support from the Government of Saskatchewan is critical in strengthening VIDO's position as a National Centre focused on pandemic research and preparedness," VIDO Director Dr. Volker Gerdts said in a statement.