Sask. government, NDP agree on three-week legislative sitting to begin June 15

The Saskatchewan government and Opposition NDP have come to an agreement to resume the legislative sitting for three weeks beginning on June 15.

The abbreviated sitting will include 14 days in the legislature from June 15 to July 3, Monday through Friday with the exception of July 1. The budget vote is slated for July 2.

For the last several weeks the NDP has pressed the government to recall MLAs to the assembly. The parties recently have been going back and forth on terms of a return through their respective House leaders.

On Tuesday, they mutually announced the terms of the return, which will include 60 hours of scrutiny of budget estimates in legislative committees.

In the assembly itself, the government will be allowed 10 caucus members, while the opposition is permitted to have five.

The joint release from the two parties said the budget would be a priority for the sitting, but that other legislative business could be conducted, time permitting.

Saskatchewan is one of only two provinces to have not resumed its legislature for at least an emergency debate or to pass legislation.

Last week, the NDP said it preferred a 28-day sitting but would settle for 14 days, each with a question period. It said the government proposed eight sitting days with three question period days.