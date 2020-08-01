Hosting a garage sale this long weekend? Distance, sanitize and stay outdoors says province

Despite cold temperatures, garage sale postings are popping up on social media for the long weekend. As a result of the long weekend tradition, the province is re-upping their guidelines for garage and yard sales.

A provincial news release said gathering limits cannot exceed public health orders and online garage sales are recommended.

Sellers were told not to host an event if they feel unwell, only host events outside, don't conduct sales inside garages and instead put tables up at the garage doors to conduct sales from and stop people entering the garage.

People are also being told to wash their hands often and put out sanitizer for attendees. The province said while using gloves is not required, if people use gloves they should be changed after every interaction or touching shared surfaces.

Sellers were told to only host sales from one family at a time, not provide food or drinks, clean tables and sale items before the event and disinfect during the day of and put up signs for two-metre distancing.

Organizers are also asked to only use clean bags for purchases and wash their hands after handling cash. The province said cashless payments are better if possible.

Buyers should remember to also not go out if they feel unwell, maintain physical distancing, wash their hands frequently or use sanitizer frequently, avoid handling items unless absolutely necessary and disinfect items when possible.