Province to outline Sask. 'road map' to relax COVID-19 restrictions

The Saskatchewan government is about to announce details on how and when it might lift broad public health restrictions enacted in response to the more than year-long COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Scott Moe and provincial Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will host a news conference at 3 p.m. CST to discuss the plan, which Moe has dubbed a "road map to recovery."

Two weeks ago, Shahab said the province would not likely be in a position to remove broad health measures until at least June.

On Monday, Moe offered some hints about the plan.

The premier said Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases won't be "the exact metric" the government will use in deciding when to lift some restrictions.

That average currently stands at 230, or 18.8 new cases per 100,000 people — roughly on par with the average recorded in late November, early in the second wave.

Instead, Moe repeatedly stressed the importance of Saskatchewan's vaccination rates as a barometer for policy change.

The premier also suggested the relaxation of rules will not happen in one fell swoop, but rather in a gradual process involving "tiers."

"Those vaccination rates are ultimately going to be able to allow us to achieve the tiers that we want," Moe said.

As of Monday, 43 per cent of Saskatchewan residents aged 18 and over had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Here's a breakdown by age groups:

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Moe reserved other details for Tuesday's official announcement. For example, it's not yet known if the province will relax restrictions based on single-dose vaccination rates, or the rate of those who have received both doses of a vaccine.

The announcement of the plan comes after weeks of Saskatchewan doctors warning that intensive care wards, particularly those in Regina, face a higher-than-normal patient load due to people infected with COVID-19.

Younger COVID-19 patients are being admitted to ICUs and staying for longer periods of time, according to the latest COVID-19 info sheet shared among Saskatchewan Health Authority physicians last Thursday.

(Saskatchewan Health Authority)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Regina ICUs has decreased in the last two weeks, from 35 on April 20 to 21 as of Monday.

During the same period, the number of Saskatoon ICU patients with COVID has inched up, from 10 to 14.

Overall COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province went from 195 to 174 during that time frame.