Saskatchewan government announces new funding partnership with Agribition

The Saskatchewan government has signed a new five-year partnership with Canadian Western Agribition.

The renewed sponsorship agreement was announced Monday at opening of the 50th anniversary Agribition. The agreement will provide $50,000 to the show each year from 2022 to 2026.

Agriculture Minister David Marit said the show is a very important event for the province.

"Obviously, we know the importance of this show, not only to the livestock industry, not only the city of Regina, but to the province as a whole and to the whole industry right across Western Canada. So we see opportunity and growth here. We see countries from around the world coming here to do business, so we want to be a part of that," he said.

Marit also said the event is an important networking opportunity.

"We'll see some reconnection from the livestock sector themselves, where friends will see friends again and they'll have that handshake. That's what it's about us getting together and growing the industry the way we want to see it grow in the province of Saskatchewan," he said.

Agribition officially began Monday in Regina. It includes the livestock show along with fun events for families, food, shopping and a rodeo.