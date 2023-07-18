Sask. government spending up to $70M to help livestock producers amid drought conditions

On Monday, the Saskatchewan government announced some livestock producers are eligible to receive $80 per head because of dry conditions and below average rainfall.

The government will be providing up to $70 million in relief funding for livestock producers.

"Immediate measures are needed as farmers and ranchers deal with significant challenges due to drought," said David Marit, the provincial minister of agriculture, in a written statement.

The money is meant to "help offset extraordinary costs of feeding livestock to maintain the breeding herd in Saskatchewan," according to a news release. The support extends to producers of several different breeding stocks, including beef cattle, bison, horse, elk, deer, sheep and goats.

The relief program will be run by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation. Funding will be based on receipts or documents showing large expenditures for the purchase of feed or the transportation of feed and livestock.

The province says it is also working with the federal government, jointly examining how a natural disaster relief framework, called AgriRecovery, can further help.