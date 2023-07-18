Content
Saskatchewan·New

Sask. government spending up to $70M to help livestock producers amid drought conditions

On Monday, the province announced some livestock producers are eligible to receive $80 per head because of dry conditions and below average rainfall.

Livestock producers can get up to $80 per head

Liam O'Connor · CBC News ·
Cows are pictured during a cattle drive in southern Alberta.
Funding will be based on receipts or documents showing large expenditures for the purchase of feed or transportation of feed and livestock. (Rachel Maclean/CBC)

The government will be providing up to $70 million in relief funding for livestock producers. 

"Immediate measures are needed as farmers and ranchers deal with significant challenges due to drought," said David Marit, the provincial minister of agriculture, in a written statement. 

The money is meant to "help offset extraordinary costs of feeding livestock to maintain the breeding herd in Saskatchewan," according to a news release. The support extends to producers of several different breeding stocks, including beef cattle, bison, horse, elk, deer, sheep and goats.

The relief program will be run by the Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation. Funding will be based on receipts or documents showing large expenditures for the purchase of feed or the transportation of feed and livestock.

The province says it is also working with the federal government, jointly examining how a natural disaster relief framework, called AgriRecovery, can further help. 

Liam O'Connor

Reporter

Liam O'Connor is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan based in Saskatoon. O'Connor graduated from the University of Regina journalism school. He covers general news for CBC. You can reach him at liam.oconnor@cbc.ca.

