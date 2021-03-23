Government telling residents avoid unnecessary travel to and from Regina as variant cases rise

The government of Saskatchewan is recommending people avoid all unnecessary travel to and from Regina.

The direction comes as coronavirus variant transmission continues to increase in the Queen City.

As of March 22, there were 156 confirmed variants of concern cases in the province, with 90 per cent — 141 cases — in Regina. There are also 748 presumptive variants of concern cases in Saskatchewan and 640 of those are in Regina.

The province said people in Regina should not increase their household "bubbles" and should stay with their current household. Worship services around Saskatchewan have expanded, however they are not permitted to do that in Regina until April 5.

The province said the request to avoid unnecessary travel is one of the ways to minimize the risk in the city and throughout the region. Other ways are for people to reduce activities outside of their home, order take-out or curbside pick-up and work from home if possible.