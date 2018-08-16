Senior, 65, given 10-year manslaughter sentence for Feb. 2016 slaying

A 65-year-old man will serve the next six years in prison for manslaughter after he shot his cousin while he was in a "severely drunken state" in February 2016.

Gordon Joseph Fiddler was originally charged with second-degree murder after the death of Tommy Fiddler on the Waterhen Lake First Nation.

"Tommy had allowed Gordon and his then partner, Ham, to live in his home as Gordon's house had recently burned down," court documents read.

"Tommy's act of kindness was rewarded by an act of violence on Gordon's part."

The document states that Fiddler had returned to Tommy's home after a night of drinking. Fiddler muttered something about Tommy's brother, Rocky, in Cree before going to his room.

Tommy was playing cards at the time with another person.

"Gordon made a comment in Cree to Tommy as he passed him, 'your mother had told me that you murdered your brother,' " the document said.

Fiddler then went to his room and emerged with a Cooey Model 39, single-shot bolt-action rifle, and repeated the same thing in Cree to Tommy.

"Tommy in Cree replied to Gordon 'not to believe everything you hear.' "

Fiddler then shot his cousin once in the head, killing him instantly, and retreated back to his room where he fell asleep. Fiddler was only awakened when the RCMP arrived to arrest him.

Factors in sentencing

In her decision, Justice M.L. Dovell said aggravating factors in Fiddler's sentence include his criminal record, which includes 17 violent offences. At his sentencing, Fiddler "wanted to make it clear that there was no deliberation on his part to shoot Tommy," but there was also no indication of remorse.

Tommy Fiddler's siblings have written in victim impact statements that they "are still afraid of what might possibly happen to them if Gordon were to ever come back to the reserve."

Mitigating factors include Fiddler's history, as he was sexually and physically abused while he was in Beauval Indian Residential School. His parents were also put in residential schools.

He then became addicted to drugs and alcohol and began taking part in criminal activity which would see him incarcerated "for many years during his life."

Aftermath of shooting

Fiddler also swore at the officers while they were transporting him to Meadow Lake for processing. At one point, Fiddler dared the officers to shoot and kill him.

"I killed him and I loved it. I killed him and I'll kill him again," a police transcript of their encounter with Fiddler reads. Fiddler made several unsolicited statements during the 90 minute recording, which is described as a "vulgar rant."

At the time of the homicide, Fiddler had been under a firearms ban. He was found not guilty of second-degree murder in November 2017 but guilty of the lesser charge.

Fiddler was handed a 10 year sentence on July 10. With time served, he had six years and five months left to serve. In addition, he has to submit a DNA sample and is subject to a lifetime firearms ban.

"On the date of sentencing submissions Gordon turned 65 — an age when most people are thinking about retirement," Dovell wrote.

"Gordon is thinking about his foreseeable future being in a federal penitentiary."