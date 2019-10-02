Gordon Choice diced chicken recalled due to contamination concerns

Gordon Choice diced chicken products sold in Western Canada are being recalled by the processor due to listeria contamination concerns, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on Wednesday.

The chicken products have been sold in Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories.

Gordon Food Service says it recalled the product due to concerns about Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria which contributes to food poisoning.

CFIA says contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, fever, muscle aches and/or neck stiffness may arise.

Six products are being recalled:

Diced chicken meat 13 mm, 4.54 kg package, 80 per cent dark/20 per cent white.

Diced chicken meat 13 mm, 4.54 kg package, 60 per cent white/40 per cent dark.

Diced chicken meat 19 mm, 4.54 kg package, Mostly dark.

Diced chicken meat 19 mm, 4.54 kg package, 60 per cent dark/40 per cent white.

Diced chicken meat, 13 mm, 4.54 kg package, 60 per cent dark/40 per cent white.

Diced chicken meat, 13 mm, 4.54 kg package, 100 per cent white.

The item number for the products and the codes can be viewed here.

The CFIA is telling consumers who have the products at home not to consume them.