Goose population in Wascana Park not on the rise, despite appearance of more

If you're becoming frustrated with the seemingly endless clusters of geese in Wascana Park, you're not alone. But it turns out the population hasn't risen since last year.

The geese are using a different strategy to protect their goslings that gives the appearance of more geese.

It's called gang brooding, according to Sarah Romuld, ecologist for the Wascana Centre Authority, and it's common for geese in urban settings.

Gang brooding involves geese forming large groups — sometimes four or five families — to protect goslings and deter predators. Romuld said the geese are doing it because there were more predators in the area last year.

It gives the perception of more geese, but Romuld confirmed the population hasn't gone up. She said goose numbers are monitored by the authority starting from when they begin to arrive in the spring.

Growing frustration

Although the number of geese isn't on the rise, some park goers are becoming frustrated with the large groups of them.

"It seems like there are too many," said Erika Bachmann, who uses the park frequently.

"I bike along the path and there are groups of them that manage to be in the way and they don't seem to get out of the way very quickly, so you're always afraid of running over them."

"I will admit they're a little bit annoying, dealing with the poop everywhere" said Kelli Falconer, another park user.

"I think there's maybe too many of them at the moment, but I don't advocate getting rid of them or anything like that, but a solution would be nice."

Don't feed the wildlife

Romuld said the authority has workers tasked with cleaning up the droppings.

She also said the authority is continually asking people to limit the amount of food they give geese and to avoid feeding them certain kinds of food, especially bread, because it increases the amount of excrement.

"You go to any any national park, any provincial park, and there'll be signs saying don't feed wildlife. It gets them used to human interaction, so the same thing applies for geese."

She said there aren't any plans to reduce the number of geese, since the population hasn't increased from last year.

"It's not a particularly a bad thing to have gang brooding," she said,

"For [the geese], it's just protecting them. For us, honestly, it makes it kind of easier to monitor where they are because they are just in larger groups."

She also has a message for people who are frustrated with the geese, "They will be leaving in the fall."

Traffic concerns

Romuld said goose fatalities on roads has become more frequent this year.

As a result, the authority is reminding people to adjust their driving habits when geese are crossing, or about to cross, the road.

"We're actually asking public not to run over the geese but keep in mind that we have to maintain motorist safety as well," she said.

She said walking on roads is a learned behaviour for geese and it could increase if drivers continue to stop for them. Drivers should stop if the geese are already on the road, she said, but there's no need to stop if the geese haven't started crossing yet.

Romuld said honking at geese as they're about to cross the road could deter them.