Man dead after house fire in Goodeve, Sask.

Melville, Sask., RCMP say a man is dead after a house fire in Goodeve, Sask., on Monday afternoon.

The Melville Fire Department and RCMP officers from Ituna and Melville responded to the scene around 2 p.m., but the home was engulfed when first responders arrived.

The flames were too intense for anyone to enter the building, police said in a news release Tuesday. The man's body was discovered once the fire had been extinguished.

The coroner will work to identify the man. The provincial fire commissioner will investigate the blaze.

The fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

The village of Goodeve is located 121 kilometres northeast of Regina.