Goodale announces $53.3M for highway improvements near Weyburn

Ralph Goodale announced $53.3 million Thursday for highway improvements in the Weyburn area.

The money will be used for 16 passing lanes on Highways 6 and 39 and for twinning of short segments north of Milestone and south of Weyburn.

The project is funded by the National Trade Corridors Fund. Goodale said it will bolster Canada's international trade by improving traffic congestion and addressing safety concerns.

"Transportation and distribution of goods are a vital part of our local, regional and national economies," Goodale said.

The project also aims to revamp 51 kilometres of pavement, fixing several intersections and corridor exits.

This placard on display during Thursday's announcement outlined where the highway improvements are set to be done. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

Canada's top trades partner is U.S.

A statement from Transport Canada said the Government supports projects that increase success of Canadian trades and economic activity.

The proposed project is said to help the busiest trade corridor between Saskatchewan and the United States, which will support growth of mining and oil production.

In 2017 imports and exports between the U.S. made up 63.5 per cent of Canada's international trade, amounting to $703 billion, Transport Canada said.

There is no word on when construction is set to begin.