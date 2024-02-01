Why has Saskatchewan produced so many NHLers?

Stream Good Question, Saskatchewan on CBC Listen or wherever you get your podcasts.

Saskatchewan has produced so many professional hockey players over the years, you'd think there's something in the ice.

"Our province has led all jurisdictions," said Darrell Davis, author of Fire on Ice: Why Saskatchewan Rules the NHL.

Saskatoon's Gary Huang asked CBC's new podcast Good Question, Saskatchewan, "Why do we produce so many professional hockey players?"

His son plays elite hockey and has dreamed of making the NHL since he was first learning to skate.

"I think it comes down to winter," said Huang. "It comes down to the culture and the passion."

Saskatoon’s Gary Huang, left, poses with his son Kanye, who dreams of playing pro hockey. (Submitted by Gary Huang)

But is there more to it?

The podcast team decided to ask some people who know Saskatchewan hockey inside and out.

Let's start with Hayley Wickenheiser's mom, Marilyn.

Hayley, who grew up playing hockey in Shaunavon, Sask., is an Olympic-gold winning hockey player who now works for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Marilyn gives credit to the number of outdoor rinks in the province.

"I know when Haley was growing up skating on the outside, outdoor rink she would just head out there and play and that's how you learn," she said. "Lots and lots of practice."

The other theory comes from Kelvington, Sask., where a population of around 980 has managed to produce six NHL players, including Wendel Clark.

"Saskatchewan is a great breeding ground because the parents are the biggest factor in getting the kids to be able to play daily," said Clark.

Clark pointed to the commitment needed to drive the long distances to get kids to practices and games.

But will Saskatchewan remain a hotbed of hockey talent?

We are starting to see our numbers drop. During the 2009-10 season, there were 57 Saskatchewan players in the NHL. This season, only 20 come from the province.

Marilyn Wickenheiser says part of it is how expensive hockey can be.

"God, I don't even know what a stick cost back in those days. But I know every time there was a broken stick we go, 'Oh no, not again.' Or the skates," she said, pointing to Hayley's narrow feet that required special-ordered skates which were pricey.

A young Hayley Wickenheiser poses for a team photo. (Submitted by Marilyn Wickenheiser)

Davis said Saskatchewan hockey players are now competing with much stronger programs in the U.S. and Europe.

"Now you have to prove yourself at every level to work your way," he said. "And you need the money to do that."

Provincial demographics are changing too.

For the last few years, the bulk of people immigrating to Saskatchewan have come from the Philippines, India, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh and Pakistan where hockey isn't part of children's upbringing.

"You're teaching the game now," said Clark. "In the '80s and '90s when I played you didn't have to teach the sport in Canada. It was just a given that everybody knew it."

Clark said the best way to keep the sport strong is to share the love for it with newcomers.

Clark and Marilyn both said that while making it pro is incredible, there's so much more to the game.

For Marilyn, there was joy in the entire journey.

"The sacrifice is always worth it," she said. "It doesn't mean they have to be an elite player to make it worth it. It's always worth it to see your child playing and doing what they want to do and having fun."

