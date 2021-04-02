What's open, what's closed for Good Friday in Regina

Changes in hours of operation are in place for many services provided by the City of Regina on Good Friday.

City Hall will be closed all day.

The landfill is also closed, though garbage and recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit will be providing service using Sunday routes and schedules. The Transit Information Centre and RIDELine will be closed.

Paratransit services will operate on holiday hours, between 8:00 a.m. CST and 7 p.m. CST.

Masks are mandatory on Regina Transit and paratransit.

Parking meter charges have been suspended until April 12, but parking time limits are still in effect.

The Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemetery offices will be closed but gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

The North West Leisure Centre, the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre, the Regina Sportplex Fieldhouse and the Lawson Aquatic Centre are all closed.