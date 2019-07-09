Regina's Paisley Golf Oasis driving into the sunset after 27 years

It took a lot of sweat to turn the barren land on the edge of Regina into the Paisley Golf Oasis practice range, according to its owner.

Now, after 27 years in the green fields of golfing dreams, Bill Paisley said it's time to wind the business down.

The driving range, located on Highway 1 heading west of the city, will be open for its last day on August 18.

"We've been lucky with fabulous staff over the years and a lot of help from family and friends," he said.

Paisley said he and his family would like to spend time together and travel in the summer, rather than focusing on operating the driving range from sunup to sundown.

While golfing might sound like an idyllic pass time and a driving range seemed like "a great idea" to the family, getting it off the ground was no small feat.

"In the early years, it was very very difficult," he said, noting that banks weren't keen on supporting the venture. Family and friends stepped in with support, while non-traditional lenders pitched in with loans, charging 13 to 15 per cent interest.

The money and will turned the abandoned farm site into the grass needed for driving practice, along with an area to practice chipping, pitching and sand shots.

Golfing has become an activity for families to enjoy, says Bill Paisley, owner of Paisley Golf Oasis practice range. After 27 years of operation, the practice range is shutting down. (Paisley Golf Oasis/Facebook)

Over the years, he's seen a lot of changes in who's out there golfing. It was mostly men in the early days.

"Now we see a lot of families and younger people, and people out on dates hitting balls," he said. "One young couple, they started coming out early in their dating and over the years, we've seen them get married."

Meeting and staying in touch with this couple and their customers has been a highlight, he said.

"It's certainly the people that we will miss the most."