Better late than never: Sask. golf courses tee up for May 15 opening

This would have been a nice weekend to play some golf, but for any golfer in Saskatchewan these days, what's another few weeks?

It is certainly better than the alternative, which could easily have been no golf at all.

"It is a little bit later than a typical year for being open, but May 15 is going to be a great starting point." said Brian Lee, Golf Saskatchewan's executive director.

Lee was just relieved to hear the golf industry was mentioned in the province's reopening plan. A single line in Premier Scott Moe's opening remarks was enough for Lee.

"Golf courses will be allowed to open with restrictions on May 15." said Moe on Thursday morning at the legislature.

Lee said that is exactly one month after the regular start of the season.

"One month after a pandemic, it just goes to show it's a great first step." said Lee.

Not only will golf carts be cleaned and sanitized after each use, they will be limited to one rider. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

If there is any outdoor activity that can get away with physical distancing it is golf, which is why it made the short list for the government's phase one planeven if it's more like phase-1B, as courses won't get the go ahead for almost two weeks following most of the businesses and services reopening on May 4.

Lee doesn't know why the start dates are staggered, nor does he care. He was only concerned about whether golf would start at all.

"Obviously losing one month as opposed to say two, three or even an entire year, there will be some hardships, but I think people are just going to be excited to just get back to the golf course at some point."

A new set of rules

If you're dusting off your clubs in anticipation, be prepared for some differences.

A golf course will seem like a COVID-era grocery store.

There will be some new rules, as if golf needed more.

"Courses will be allowed to open with restrictions," the premier said.

He wasn't kidding.

There will be no-touch flag sticks and raised cups, meaning there won't actually be a hole for a ball to fall into.

"They just don't want to have hands touching the flagstick or hands going into the hole, just to alleviate the touch points." said Lee.

Golf course maintenance workers were considered an essential service from day one, so the courses should be in normal shape come May 15. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

Don't bother looking for the rake to smooth out the bunker because there won't be any.

There will be no ball washers.

Golf carts will be limited to one rider.

There will be bo driving ranges, no practice greens.

If you have to pee, try the bush, because there will be no washrooms. Sorry ladies.

Waiting on the group ahead of you shouldn't be an issue, because they will have a 20-minute head start as opposed to 9 or 10.

And yes, remember the physical distancing part, even with your own group.

"Lets say, two seven irons, or two driver-lengths, between people," Lee said.

To top it off, you have to pay well before you even get to the course.

Welcome to golf in the COVID world.

But like someone once said, a bad day at the course is still better than most everything else.