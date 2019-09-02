Gold-medal win 'just incredible' for Sask. wheelchair basketball player

Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team won gold against Team USA Friday night in a tight match that saw six lead changes and the score tied 10 times. Canada won 67-64.

Team Canada player Erica Gavel from Prince Albert told Saskatchewan Weekend it was hard to believe they had won.

"It's really a lot to take in all at once so I'm just really trying to relish and enjoy the moment," she said.

At the beginning of the game, they were down 10-2 and Gavel said she was impressed by how they kept bringing it back.

In the fourth quarter, they surged ahead, outscoring Team USA by eight points.

"It was probably one of the my most favourite sporting moments yet," Gavel said. "It was just incredible."

The Parapan Am tournament is a direct qualifier for wheelchair basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, which means Canada and Team USA will both be going to Tokyo, along with Brazil, which won bronze.

Gavel noted that Canadian teams often have more resources and opportunities in sport than some of the South American teams they were playing.

"I think we have a big responsibility when we come here. We obviously come here to qualify but also try to just grow the sport."

The Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball team is also going to Tokyo — they got silver in the final game against USA, losing 76-43. Colombia finished third.

Regina's Nic Goncin is representing Saskatchewan on the men's national wheelchair basketball team.