Gold-medal win 'just incredible' for Sask. wheelchair basketball player
Erica Gavel from Prince Albert will be going to 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games with Team Canada
Canada's women's wheelchair basketball team won gold against Team USA Friday night in a tight match that saw six lead changes and the score tied 10 times. Canada won 67-64.
Team Canada player Erica Gavel from Prince Albert told Saskatchewan Weekend it was hard to believe they had won.
"It's really a lot to take in all at once so I'm just really trying to relish and enjoy the moment," she said.
At the beginning of the game, they were down 10-2 and Gavel said she was impressed by how they kept bringing it back.
In the fourth quarter, they surged ahead, outscoring Team USA by eight points.
"It was probably one of the my most favourite sporting moments yet," Gavel said. "It was just incredible."
The Parapan Am tournament is a direct qualifier for wheelchair basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, which means Canada and Team USA will both be going to Tokyo, along with Brazil, which won bronze.
Gavel noted that Canadian teams often have more resources and opportunities in sport than some of the South American teams they were playing.
"I think we have a big responsibility when we come here. We obviously come here to qualify but also try to just grow the sport."
The Canadian Men's Wheelchair Basketball team is also going to Tokyo — they got silver in the final game against USA, losing 76-43. Colombia finished third.
Regina's Nic Goncin is representing Saskatchewan on the men's national wheelchair basketball team.
WIth files from Saskatchewan Weekend
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.