Goforths to appear by video for appeals in child-killing case: lawyer

The appeals of Tammy and Kevin Goforth, who were convicted of killing a four-year-old girl, are set to be heard in a Regina courtroom on Tuesday.

The Goforths, husband and wife, were found guilty — Kevin of manslaughter and Tammy of second-degree murder — after a jury trial in 2016.

During the trial, a doctor detailed how the girl, who had been in the Goforth's custody for months, was just skin and bones when she was brought into hospital in 2012.

The girl, who can only be identified as JG, was severely malnutritioned, bruised and had a heart attack while in hospital, and eventually died there.

Tammy and Kevin filed separate appeals of their convictions, for which Tammy received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years and Kevin received a 15-year prison sentence.

The two are still married after their 2016 joint trial, according to Tammy's appeal lawyer Brian Pfefferle.

For their appeal, Pfefferle said the Goforths will both be appearing by closed-circuit TV from the correctional institutions where they're currently serving their sentences.

Kevin is seeking to have his conviction and sentence thrown out, and a new trial held in their place. He claims that Justice Ellen Gunn erred in her instructions to the jury, which Kevin alleges prejudiced them.

Tammy wants a new trial or a manslaughter conviction, arguing that her conviction was unreasonable since identical evidence was submitted to convict Kevin of the lesser charge. She also claims the parole eligibility delivered with her sentence is excessive.

Documents filed by the Crown reject the arguments the Goforths have made. In regards to Tammy's parole claim, the Crown wrote that her submissions were troubling and "whitewash" her conduct as being closer to negligence than murder.

Tammy's notice of appeal was filed weeks after sentencing.

"I wish to appeal. [It's] so much of a heavy sentence. I wish to have a second chance of explaining myself," the notice read.

Kevin's notice of appeal came soon after. In that application, he said the sentence was too high and was "harsh" and excessive.

In sentencing the pair, Gunn called the crimes "deplorable and unexplainable."

Past jurors in the case have spoken publicly about how they struggled to recover from the graphic images and testimony they saw at trial.