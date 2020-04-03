Shortage of medical gloves hurts people with disabilities

Some of the toughest items to find these days are medical gloves, hand sanitizer and face masks. Front-line staff are going through them quickly and the general public are stockpiling them. But for people living with disabilities, their ability to source these items has become a point of stress.

In 2005, when Miranda Biletski was 16, she dove into a pool at a Regina Piranhas Summer Swim Club practice and hit the bottom of the pool. As a result she became a quadriplegic. From that moment on she has required a steady shipment of medical supplies to her home.

Miranda Biletski is a quadriplegic, she needs to use medical gloves every day as part of her daily health care routine. (Brandon Harder/CBC)

Biletski says medical gloves are really important to her daily care routine, which includes using a catheter.

"I probably go through a box of 100 in three weeks," she said.

But now, supplies are running low.

Biletski says she gets a standard shipment every three months, but likes to have more gloves on hand. She would typically pick up a box at Costco for around $20, but at the beginning of March when the pandemic started to hit there were none left.

Sales have spiked across Canada. According to a new study released this week from Statistics Canada, the sale of hand sanitizer, and the sale of masks and gloves increased 477 per cent and 122 per cent, respectively, during the last week of January.

Biletski resorted to buying them online. She noticed her regular brands were available, but the prices had jumped to $50-$100 a box.

"I looked everywhere and eventually I found some neon purple ones," she said.

The box is written partially in Hebrew. Biletski said even though she couldn't find her regular brand, it gave her comfort knowing she had some spare boxes and that she wouldn't have to start rationing her gloves or try to sanitize them for reuse.

Biletski says "it's anxiety-inducing trying to locate your supplies, if you can at all now."

Miranda Biletski ordered these gloves to help get through the pandemic. (Miranda Biletski)

In Saskatchewan​, ​medical supplies are typically supplied by the government or by private insurance; seeking out extra supplies is an out-of-pocket expense.

The government contracts the orders through a local company called URO Medical Supplies, who have offices in both Saskatoon and Regina and specialize in supplies for people with spinal cord injuries.

Biletski receives all her supplies from them. This week she received an email saying some supplies were running low; they could still fill the orders but she was told not to expect the same brands or quantities.

Mike Bacon (right), one of the owners of URO Medical Supplies, poses with store manager Alison Henschel. (Supplied by Mike Bacon)

Mike Bacon, one of the owners of URO Medical Supplies, says they hold the government contract and deliver medical supplies to between 400 to 450 spinal cord injury clients in Saskatchewan. When the pandemic hit, the number of calls from the public looking for supplies skyrocketed.

"We had to tell them that we are saving all of our stock for clients," he said.

Bacon says they are keeping their warehouse well-stocked and they're not concerned, but he is starting to see some items on back order, which is an issue. Hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes and alcohol swabs are all gone.

"The problem right now, though, is gloves."

That led URO to send the email to clients that Biletski received. The email said, "We are trying our best to get our clients regular inventory out, but many of our supplies are being cut off or limited as certain items are going to hospitals and front-line workers around Canada."

This chart shows the percentage change in sales of certain products for the week ending March 14 relative to the 2019 average. (Statistics Canada)

Stats Canada released the result of a web panel survey on Wednesday. It said about four in five of the roughly 4,600 Canadians surveyed are "very or extremely concerned" about the welfare of vulnerable people because of COVID-19. People in every province responded to the survey between March 29 and April 3.

Both Biletski and Bacon are concerned. They worry that if the shortage continues, people who require gloves may start reusing them, which could cause infections.

For the time being, people in Saskatchewan are still able to access all their medical needs. Biletski says the spinal cord injury group is tight-knit.

"We have been talking, and if someone has an excess of something they are sharing it."

Bacon said the first three weeks of the pandemic were "stressful but now things have settled down," and he is feeling optimistic for the future.