Globe Theatre shows homegrown 1-person play about growing up in Regina

People from Regina might feel a special connection to one of the Globe Theatre's upcoming plays.

Holdin' on to What's Golden is a homegrown, coming-of-age story, telling the childhood experiences of Skyler Anderson.

The Saskatchewan actor is the star through and through in this one-person show. He is the co-creator, the only actor and his life is the source for this autobiographical story.

The show starts with Anderson as a boy — known as Fresh by his friends — going into Grade 4 at his new, predominantly white school, according to the Globe Theatre.

The play takes the audience on a journey through his childhood years all the way up to Grade 12, including his first experiences with racism.

"It's a big therapy session, like a daily therapy session," said Anderson.

"[When] I'm going through a scene and acting it out and performing in front of people, being extra vulnerable, it really opens up my emotions and I'm starting to, like, really experience a lot of it, which makes it really easy for me as an actor."

The show also shows Fresh latching onto a group of friends purely for survival, discovering what true friendship is and what it means to be Indigenous in Saskatchewan, according to the Globe Theatre.

A special story

Co-creator and director Greg Ochitwa knew from the start that Anderson's journey through adolescence would be the blueprint of a special story.

It's easy to get wrapped up in it, he added.

"It has friends and fights and love and lies and trauma and triumphs and just like everything that a good story has," said Ochitwa who grew up in Balgonie, around 25 kilometres east of Regina.

"I loved revisiting it with Skyler and knew it was hard. But also that's the best part about art is kind of working through some of those hard parts in your life."

The play will run during the Globe Theatre main stage season from March 30 to April 10.

Anderson and Ochitwa began working on Holdin' On To What's Golden as a final project at the University of Regina in September 2020, according to the Globe Theatre.

They first presented it through ZOOM in April 2021.

Actor performs all characters

Since Holdin' on to What's Golden is a one-man-show, Anderson plays all characters himself, including the ones who were mean to him.

The Regina actor said delivering some of those lines in a cruel way to himself has been a weird yet interesting experience for him. However, it has also strengthened him, he said.

This story "really shaped me to be who I am today," said Anderson.

LISTEN | A new stage show takes an in depth look at growing up in small town Saskatchewan:

Saskatchewan Weekend 7:34 A new stage show takes an in depth look at growing up in small town Saskatchewan A new Globe Theatre production takes the stage in Regina at the end of March. The show examines the stories of Skyler Anderson and his life growing up in Saskatchewan - including his first time facing racism as a kid. Skyler and his co-star Greg Ochitwa speak with Saskatchewan Weekend guest host Tory Gillis about the upcoming show. 7:34

Due to its many ties to the Queen City, Ochitwa thinks people from Regina and area will have an immediate connection to the story.

"It is a Regina show about Regina built by people who grew up in Regina who are currently living in Regina," he said.

"I think it'll be a real honest look at theater in our province and at life in our province."

The Globe Theatre's artistic director, Jennifer Brewin, agrees with Ochitwa.

"Skyler's experiences with racism and a struggle to fit in are unfortunately not unique and we know so many Reginians will relate to his story and see themselves in his triumph," Brewin said in a statement.