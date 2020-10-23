Globe Theatre cancels remainder of 2020/2021 season

The Globe Theatre in Regina has cancelled the remainder of its 2020/2021 season.

In a typical year the theatre would have more than 70,000 audience members pass through the doors, along with actors and students in their classes.

"Now we are faced with the reality that the live theatre environment cannot exist like it did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," the theatre said in a release.

The theatre had planned a revised lineup following public health restrictions. The three-play revised lineup was supposed to begin in January 2021.

Some of the challenges it faced were limiting physical distance, limited audience capacity, small backstage and rehearsal spaces, and finding other venues.

The theatre said it's seeing other performing arts places across the country cancel their seasons due to ever-changing precautions.

"One of the principle reasons I work in theatre is the community that is created around the creation and production of a play — a work of breathtaking collaboration," artistic director Jennifer Brewin said in a statement. "It is extremely challenging to be disconnected from our craft, our colleagues and our audience."

Executive director Jaime Boldt said the virus cannot be ignored.

"We are doing our homework carefully out of respect and to protect our audiences and our artists. This means that we will be announcing pandemic friendly microprogramming one project at a time," Boldt said.

The theatre's main building on Scarth Street is also slated for renovations and unable to hold shows at this time. As a result, Boldt said the theatre will be holding shows at alternate locations in the future.