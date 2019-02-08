'He loved the game': Regina basketball great Glen Nelson honoured at LIT

As one of Western Canada's premier high school basketball tournaments tipped off Thursday in Regina, one guest of honour wasn't there to take it in.

Local basketball great Glen Nelson, who was to be a special guest at this year's Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT), died Jan. 29 at 61 years old.

Nelson was inducted into the Regina Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He played his final season with the University of Regina in 1985 and still holds school records. He went on to coach and officiate basketball in the city for years.

Nelson will be honoured at this year's LIT. Some of his friends and family will be there to take it in on his behalf, according to LIT director Troy Casper.

A banner in Luther's gym. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

"There's just been so many things that he's done and been involved in that it's a natural choice to honour that," Casper said.

Casper said they will still do all the things they planned to do with Nelson around. There are posters of Nelson up around the school and a large banner in the gym that bears his name. He will still be introduced as the guest of honour at the LIT banquet.

Nelson was paralyzed in 2013 during back surgery. Casper said Nelson had infallible positivity despite his challenges.

"[Nelson] often said to many people that he didn't have time to be bitter or to be angry," Casper said.

Tanner Brightman, head coach of the senior boys team at Luther, said he thinks Nelson's message of perseverance goes hand-in-hand with LIT.

Brightman said Nelson was excited about being honoured.

"When [Casper] went over in late October to talk to him, [Nelson] was hesitant to say yes only because he wasn't sure he could live up to what the honour was, and we said 'no, this is perfect for you,' " Brightman said.

"There's not a better guy that we could have."

A poster honouring Nelson in the Luther gym. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Steve Burrows, head coach of the U of R Cougars men's basketball team, said Nelson was a big figure in the basketball community.

"He loved the game and everything about it and the people that he met through it. He was happy to give back in any way that he could," Burrows said.

"His energy and passion was unmatched."

The tournament began Thursday and runs until Saturday.