'Give us a bit of room,' snowplow drivers say after 23 collisions in last 5 years on Sask. highways

If you see the flashing blue and yellow lights of a snowplow on the highway — slow down and be careful.

That's the warning from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Highways, which held a press conference Thursday reminding the public about the rules of the road around plows.

In the past five years there have been 23 collisions between plows and cars, according to the government.

"Fortunately, this year we've had no incidents to date," said Tom Lees, an assistant deputy minister with the highways department. "However, we had two collisions last year with a plow, and to me that's two too many."

The big trucks can create dangerous road conditions in their wake after heavy snows. They whip up mini-blizzards known as "snow zones."

Drivers who encounter these kinds of conditions should slow down, stay back and wait for the plow to pull over before they try to pass.

Plow operators try to let drivers pass

"We're not purposely trying to be in [a driver's] way," said plow operator and supervisor Devin Bell.

"I know they're probably trying to get somewhere, either to work or maybe a personal event, but if they can give us a bit of room and be patient with us, we will let them get past us."

Bell said he and other snowplow drivers try to pull over frequently to let vehicles pass them.

When a snowplow does this, drivers must slow down to 60 km/h before they pass, as is the rule when passing any emergency vehicle on the highway.

Devin Bell says he's seen many drivers create dangerous conditions for themselves and for snowplows when they're in too much of a hurry to pass a plow. (Dann McKenzie/CBC News)

If road conditions and visibility are fine and the plow is driving faster than 60 km/h, Bell said drivers can treat plows like any other vehicle.

"If there's no snow cloud, if it's safe for them to go past us, we welcome that. If it's not safe, we will pull over every 10 to 15 kilometres to let them pass safely."

Bell said many drivers respect plows and he hasn't personally been involved in any collisions, but he's seen dangerous behaviour, as well.

"There's a lot of people that seem to be in a big hurry to get by. Unfortunately they're putting their safety at risk."