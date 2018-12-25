Don't be a Scrooge: Ideas to stir the giving spirit this Christmas season

Are you in the charitable spirit this Christmas season? Looking for ideas on how to give back? Check out the list below. Some ideas only need your time while others are simple online donations.

See something missing from the list? Email SaskNews@cbc.ca

Regina's Christmas Wish List

The organizers behind the website, Regina Christmas Wish List, hope that sharing the stories of those in need will help potential donors feel a connection to those on the receiving end of the gifts.

Jason Bandura, organizer of Regina's wish list and minister of Glen Elm Church of Christ, heard about the wish list website from a couple in Vancouver about a decade ago and decided to start a similar initiative in Regina.

Now the church works with community organizations to identify people who could use help, and volunteers interview them for the wish list.

Most of the stories on the Regina Christmas Wish List are simple; they identify a person and say where they're from, share a bit about their personality, and their hopes for Christmas. Many gift requests are for basics such as socks and winter wear.

The idea behind the Regina Christmas List is simple - read a story and grant a stranger's Christmas wish. Organizer Jason Bandura chats about how small these wishes can be, and the difference it can make to people when they're granted. 6:27

"It just highlights that there are people living right beside us in our city whose needs are much more pressing than mine," Bandura said. "You realize, 'No, there are big gaps right here in our own city.'"

There are 160 stories on the website and almost 400 gifts requested.

As of Dec. 8, about 62 per cent were pledged. Bandura says they're hoping to get close to 90 per cent.

The Shoebox Project

Regina volunteers are packing hundreds of shoeboxes to give out this Christmas.

The Shoebox Project started in 2011 and around 400 packages were handed out in Saskatchewan in 2018.

Christine Legge, local coordinator for the project, says shoeboxes are easy because they're all the same size.

"It's easy to get $50 worth of little gifts for them," she said. "They're women that are living in homeless shelters or maybe have had to flee their home due to domestic violence."

The Shoebox Project is hoping to deliver hundreds to women in Saskatchewan this Christmas. (Submitted by Shoebox Project)

Some of the items needed for the shoeboxes are: shampoo and conditioner, lotion, body wash, scarves, gift cards, playing cards, journals, jewlery and — most importantly — a handwritten card.

"Just by getting a card that's handwritten from someone that they don't know, that lets them know that people are thinking about them," Legge said. "That they're not alone."

The organization currently has 300 boxes to cover the City of Regina, but more are needed to help people outside of city limits.

The group is accepting boxes until this Friday, Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

"I've seen women get their boxes and as soon as they open it they just start crying," Legge said. "They feel loved and that it's just like a warm hug for everyone."

CBC's Comfort and Joy

Each year, CBC Saskatchewan raises money for the Food Banks of Saskatchewan. Saskatchewan Food Banks are visited over 37,000 times every month and 43 per cent of Saskatchewan's food bank users are children.

When you donate to the CBC Comfort and Joy Campaign, your donation helps to ensure that children, families and seniors in need have enough to eat.

