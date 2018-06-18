Girl, 9, seriously injured by dog bites on Fishing Lake First Nation
RCMP say a nine-year-old girl was bitten by two dogs on the Fishing Lake First Nation in Saskatchewan.
2 dogs involved, both put down
Saskatchewan RCMP says a nine-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was bitten by two dogs on the Fishing Lake First Nation.
The incident was reported to Wadena RCMP just after 6 p.m. CST Friday, according to a news release.
The girl was transported to hospital in Wadena, then taken to Saskatoon.
The two dogs belonged to a resident on the First Nation, police said.
The dogs were euthanized by a community member at the direction of chief and council according to police.
Fishing Lake First Nation is about 210 kilometres east of Saskatoon.