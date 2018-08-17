Collision between train and vehicle sends 16-year-old girl to hospital

A 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance after her vehicle collided with a train on Thursday evening.

RCMP say the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. CST near the rail yard southeast of Weyburn, Sask.

STARS air ambulance took the girl to hospital. Police say the extent of her injuries is yet to be determined.

An RCMP traffic reconstructionist and CP Rail are investigating the incident.

Police say no other injuries were reported.