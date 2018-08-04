A 13-year-old girl was taken to hospital Friday after being hit by a bullet fragment near Jan Lake, Sask.

She was struck just after 10 p.m. CST after two local outfitting camps called conservation officers to remove four problem bears from the area.

A Ministry of Environment conservation officer used a shotgun to fire upwards at the bears, which were in a tree.

A member of the public shot one of the bears with his own gun when it fell to the ground.

The girl was standing in the back of a half-ton truck about 75 metres away and was hit by a ricochet bullet fragment from one of the shotgun discharges.

The Ministry of Environment has dealt with multiple bear incidents in the Jan Lake area, including the live-trapping of a bear last week.

Pelican Narrows RCMP seized a number of firearms from the scene and are investigating the matter with support from the Ministry of Environment.

Jan Lake is located about 30 kilometres south of Pelican Narrows, Sask.