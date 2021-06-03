Girl, 13, charged in attack on 2 other girls, ages 8 and 6, in northern Sask.

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested after an assault on two younger girls that sent them to hospital on Saturday in northern Saskatchewan.

According to La Ronge RCMP, the six-year-old and eight-year-old victims were attacked in a wooded area off Bells Point Road on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band, located about 335 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The girls went to get help at a nearby home, and police and emergency medical services were called.

The teenaged suspect was arrested Wednesday and is facing two counts of aggravated assault.

The girl was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning. Police say they can't provide any further information about her because it could potentially identify her.

Police are asking anyone with information to call La Ronge RCMP at 306-425-6730 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.