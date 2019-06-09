German hiker celebrates 2 years of hiking Great Trail while in Yorkton, Sask.

It's been two years since Melanie Vogel set out on the journey of a lifetime — and she never thought she'd mark the occasion in Yorkton, Sask.

"It's funny because when you think about these moments, prior to these moments, you want to make this day so special... But then the day arrives and all I did is walked to the city and had ice cream," she said with a laugh on CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

The German woman is hiking the Great Trail, formerly known as the Trans Canada Trail, which runs about 24,000 kilometres through 13 provinces and territories.

"I wanted to take my love for the road to the next level," she said.

"I feel that we are quite disconnected from nature, for example, and then I heard about this trail [and] I thought what a wonderful way of connecting back to nature again."

She said hiking can give people a chance to slow down, which is when wonderful things can start to happen.

Finding friends

Vogel said she has developed some valuable friendships along the way, even though she's constantly on the move.

"You spend such a short amount of time [together], but [it's] often so intense and so bonding with each other," she said.

"People treat me with such kindness and give me so much love and support. It's quite amazing."

Listen to Melanie Vogel's interview with CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend here:

Vogel met a furry companion during her travels as well.

She said a dog came running toward her and another person she was walking with and continued to follow them. Vogel tried to find the dog's owner but didn't have any luck. She said she reached out to the local community as well, but couldn't find anyone who knew the dog.

The dog, whom she has since named Malo, has joined her on her journey and the pair have been inseparable ever since.

Melanie Vogel and Malo are travelling the Great Trail together. (Facebook/Between Sunsets: A Trail Story)

"He is such a good soul," she said.

But they've come across some challenges — especially with ticks.

"For all my life, I don't remember I had ever a tick until I came to Manitoba and Saskatchewan, but now I'm picking them constantly from my body and from Malo's body," she said.

Melanie Vogel and her furry companion, Malo, found each other while hiking the Great Trail. (Facebook/Between Sunsets: A Trail Story)

She said people often ask her if she's scared of wild animals while being on the trail, such as bears and moose.

But she said smaller animals like coyotes or wolves are more of a concern, while interactions with humans can also sometimes feel dangerous.

Vogel was a bit shaken after a man offered her sex and then said he would come looking for her.

"This should not happen. I don't want things like this to be part of this journey or adventure," she said.

"I meet amazing men in this journey, all of them helpful, but I always say it takes one who can alter my life. So yes, I'm extra cautious for these kind of things."

Happier memories

Vogel said she has experienced a few firsts during her trip, including seeing her first powwow she saw while in Yorkton.

"The moment I stepped into the hall, I was just mesmerized," she said.

"All the colours, the costumes, the makeup, this pride of presenting culture and bands... I have a dear respect of First Nations' spirit and traditions and this whole culture," said Vogel.

"This is something we really need to all be proud of and preserve."

Vogel plans to end the trip next year in Victoria, B.C. She's documenting the trip on her Facebook page, Between Sunsets: A Trail Story.