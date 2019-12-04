Glockenspiel restoration will be a ' joyous occasion,' says German Club president

The City of Regina is negotiating with a new contractor to get the city's glockenspiel up and running again.

The city had been in negotiations with another company to restore and re-install the musical monument to friendship but the deal fell through and another RFP had to be issued.

"That's awesome news. We've just kind of been sitting back and waiting," said Kerri Van Loosen, president of the German Club, which donated the original structure.

The city has budgeted about $350,000 for the restoration of the glockenspiel. The new deal is still awaiting finalization, according to city administration.

The glockenspiel was taken down during construction of Regina's City Square Plaza but was not re-installed after completion.

Coun. Bob Hawkins inquired about the status of the glockenspiel at Tuesday's city council meeting when administration informed him of the progress made since the last deal fell through.

Van Loosen said she has been in frequent contact with the city and has had numerous conversations about the progress of the project and the club's expectations.

Some of the expectations include use of the original bells, a wider range of music and wireless programming, if possible.

"I think if all happens and goes according to plan ... I think it will be a very joyous occasion," she said.

"We're pretty excited about it and we're pretty excited about what it stands for — for our community — and I think for the city in general."