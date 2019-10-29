12-year sentence for arranging assault that led to 2017 stabbing death in Regina

A man who arranged an assault that ended in a fatal stabbing in Regina two years ago has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Gerald McDormand, 46, was found guilty of manslaughter earlier this month in the 2017 death of Blaine Katz, 39.

Although he was not the one who plunged the knife into Katz's body, he arranged the events that led to the man's death, a judge ruled in McDormand's Court of Queen's Bench trial.

Katz was stabbed in the back by another man, Steven Paul St. Pierre, in the 2100 block of Cornwall Street in Regina on Aug. 12, 2017.

Court heard the motive for the surprise attack was a disagreement over bad drugs or a drug debt.

St. Pierre previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and took responsibility for stabbing Katz. He was given a 12 ½-year sentence.

McDormand will serve another nine years, after factoring in time already served.

He was also given a lifetime ban on owning firearms, a primary DNA order and a no-contact order with Katz's family.