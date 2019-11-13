Mosaic Stadium, home of the Riders, now sits at 1734 George Reed Way

Mosaic Stadium, the home of the Saskatchewan Roughriders, now sits on George Reed Way, a street newly renamed after the CFL's former all-time rushing yards leader.

An announcement was made Wednesday in Regina that a portion of 10th Avenue west of Elphinstone Street would be renamed after the former Roughrider.

"He is a living legend. I know that term gets thrown around every once in a while but for George, it fits and it's accurate," Craig Reynolds, Roughriders CEO, said of the Vicksburg, Mississippi great.

The new name of the roadway on the north side of Mosaic Stadium, west of Elphinstone Street, is now George Reed Way. (Radio-Canada)

Reed, 80, played 13 seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He won the league's most outstanding player award in 1965 and is considered one of the greatest CFL runnning backs to ever play the game.

At the time of his retirement in 1975, he had amassed the most rushing yards in CFL history.

Reed finished with 16,116 rushing yards and 134 rushing touchdowns. His yardage record was surpassed in 2004 by Mike Pringle, but remains second all-time.

The stadium's address, 1734, is also a nod to Reed, whose jersey was emblazoned with 34.

Wednesday's ceremony at Mosaic Stadium was a far cry from Reed's first time stepping into the Rider's stadium back in the 1960s, when they had what Reed called one of "the worst looking facilities" he had seen.

George Reed said having the street adjacent to Mosaic Stadium named after him is an honour. (Radio-Canada)

"It's my great honour for me to have, I guess, a street named after me so I don't have to have my wife hollering at me all the time," Reed joked, as his wife Angie looked on.