Family friend aims to raise $50K to help former Roughrider George Reed deal with mobility issues

Age has caught up with George Reed — the Saskatchewan Roughriders' all-time rushing yards leader — and now a family friend is looking to ease the pressure on Reed's body and mind.

Eric Johnson said he has noticed Reed's mobility deteriorate as the Rider great, now 80, got older. In the last five years, Johnson said, Reed has had an ankle replacement and multiple back surgeries.

"I see how painful it is for him to get around and to walk and how hard it is for him to get around," Johnson said on Thursday.

Johnson talked with Reed and his family — Reed's wife, Angie, and daughter, Georgette — about potentially setting up a campaign on the online fundraising site GoFundMe, after Reed said he would like a knee brace and additional physiotherapy treatments — if money was no barrier.

Reed lost muscle in his left leg after the back surgeries and his knee locks up on him sometimes, Johnson explained. The walker Reed uses is also "worn out and beat up."

"This will be one way to help improve his quality of life. He loves to be out in the public.… He loves the game of football," Johnson said.

The GoFundMe campaign, titled "The Great George Reed #34 Needs Our Help!" was launched on Dec. 6. As of Thursday, it had already raised more than $16,000 of its $50,000 goal.

Johnson has been a friend of the Reeds for years, as they have been regular patrons of his Regina restaurant, Smokin' Okies BBQ. During that time, their relationship developed and they became close.

"He loves to come here and sit, and have a visit and have a beer — and we want him to keep coming … and keep getting out."

Reed played 13 seasons for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He won the league's most outstanding player award in 1965 and is considered one of the greatest CFL runnning backs to ever play the game.

At the time of his retirement in 1975, he had amassed the most rushing yards in CFL history.

Reed finished his career with 16,116 rushing yards — then a CFL record — and 134 rushing touchdowns. His yardage record was surpassed in 2004 by Mike Pringle, but remains second all-time in the league.

CBC has contacted Reed for comment.