Gender 'X' option coming to Sask. traffic tickets

The Saskatchewan government has chosen to add "X" as a gender option on summary offence forms, such as traffic tickets, after similar recent changes by Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).

Late last month, the lieutenant governor signed off on the change that adds another checkbox beside the "M" and "F" for male and female.

The Ministry of Justice says the regulatory amendments — including the updated ticket forms — are expected to be implemented in the fall.

SGI began offering the option for Saskatchewan people to opt for a gender-neutral "X" on their licences or SGI-issued identification in 2019. Earlier this year, the Crown corporation expanded that to allow people to leave the field blank altogether.

As of Tuesday, SGI says it has 342 individuals who declare as gender "X" and 24 who have left the field blank.

Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson for SGI, anticipates the change to ticket forms will lead to a more uniformed approach.

"Obviously, I think SGI would prefer that nobody ever got a traffic ticket — that nobody ever sped or drove distracted — but tickets do happen, so it makes sense to have that alignment," he said.

In response to a Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission complaint, residents can now leave the sex field blank on their driver’s licences and SGI-issued photo identification. (Submitted by Saskatchewan Government Insurance)

Regina police called the update "a positive development," while the Prince Albert Police Service said it welcomes "changes to practices and procedures that will lead to more positive engagement and interaction within our community."

Saskatchewan RCMP say the new checkbox "will not change the work of front-line RCMP officers, as obtaining this information was already part of our processes," but that it's "pleased to provide the people we serve with the opportunity to self-identify."

Both Regina and Saskatoon police note they have the option on their ticketing software to leave the gender field blank, and to outline additional information regarding a person's pronouns, until the ticket forms are updated.

'Opportunity for greater understanding'

The news is likely welcome for many gender-diverse people in the province, says Ariana Giroux, the interim executive director of the UR Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity.

"Allowing people to self-identify — or not self-identify, if they don't feel they need to — I think, is the next move forward," they said. "It is a step in the right direction."

However, Giroux emphasized that she feels the move is largely performative.

"It's definitely the government acknowledging that gender-diverse people exist, but they're missing the mark," they said. "It's great you have this ["X" option] on a ticket, but is that reflected everywhere else? Are we actually including transgender and gender-diverse lives everywhere else through this system?"

Giroux said she hopes this change comes with action and the overall better treatment of gender-diverse people in Saskatchewan.

Many police services across the province tell CBC News they're committed to inclusiveness, citing mandatory diversity training for officers and civilian members.

In Regina, for example, those sessions include lessons on historical events — like the Bathouse Raids — along with accepted and respectful terminology when dealing with people who self-identify as non-binary, transgender, gender fluid or genderqueer.

"Our policies also reflect this change, with provisions to ensure people in our custody are treated with respect," added Elizabeth Popowich, a spokesperson for the Regina Police Service.

Staff Sgt. Patrick Barbar, who leads the Saskatoon Police Service's traffic unit, expects the update will create more much-needed dialogue within police services as well.

"Officers have regular lives outside of policing, so they may not be exposed to people in two-spirit or LGBTQ+ communities, so I think what this does is it provides an opportunity for greater understanding and greater learning," he said. "The more people are able to understand each other and communicate, the better the relationships become."