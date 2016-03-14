Regina band shares latest music by lending Walkman, cassette to fans

With streaming services, compact discs, MP3s, vinyl, iPods and other players, there's a plethora of ways we can consume music these days.

But if you want to hear the newest music from Regina's G.B Loon & The Loonies, you're going to have to kick it a bit old school. That's because the band is only letting one person at a time listen to the album — or, more specifically, the cassette.

"Remember when people walked around with a dope tape in the Walkman for days?! Probably not," a statement from the band said.

"But you've seen Stranger Things. People got to know those tapes. People made one of a kind mixed tapes and if they got lost or eaten up, they were gone.

"But for the existence of that tape, there was only one in circulation. That was kind of neat."

Until the album — the band's first — officially comes out, they're lending out the only cassette copy in existence, along with a Walkman, to one person in Regina at a time to listen to it.

"It's kind of like in Grade 2, when the teacher had a stuffed pet and a different student got to take it home and take care of it for one night before bringing it back to class the next day," the band's statement said.

Devon Dozlaw is the band's frontman. He said the band first released the album online in a "werewolf launch," making it available for the duration of one moon cycle. It was then removed from the web entirely.

Despite our increasingly digital world, a Regina band has released their new album on cassette tape. Until a few days ago G.B. Loon and the Loonies' new album was only available on a single Walkman. You can now listen to it digitally as well. Peter Mills asked Devon Dozlaw: why the Walkman? 10:30

He said when the band ordered cassette tapes, they were provided with a test tape so they could hear how Side A and Side B sounded together. That test tape is the one now making the rounds along with the Walkman.

"I decided that the best thing to do with the tape is play it, and instead of just me listening to my own album over and over again, I figured we should start off getting a list of people who are down to borrow this tape," Dozlaw said.

Although the band isn't making any money by promoting their new work this way, he said the experience has let him connect with the people listening to the music, as he's had a chance to tour workplaces and meet new and interesting people.

It's also far more personal than simply uploading an album online and not knowing who's listening, he said.

"It gives you the most accurate data that you could possibly have," Dozlaw said.

"On Spotify … maybe it'll tell you the ages of people or something like that, or geographically where people are at. But this, I get to see the people's faces."

Anyone who wants to hear the new G.B. Loon & the Loonies album before it's officially released can register on the band's Instagram page.