COVID-19 in Sask: Permitted gathering sizes to be reduced after 34 new cases reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan has 34 new cases of COVID-19 to report Tuesday. These follow Monday's 48 cases — the largest increase in the province since late July.

Nine of the new cases are located in the north central zone, eight are in the Saskatoon area, four are in the central west zone and 11 are located in the Regina area. Two of the new cases have locations pending.

There have been 11 new recoveries.

Of the 2,174 total reported cases reported so far, 238 are considered active. As of Tuesday, nine people are in hospital, seven of which are receiving inpatient care. Four people are in hospital in Saskatoon, one in Regina, one in the north central region and one in the central east region.

One person is in intensive care in Regina and one person is in intensive care in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is amending the public health order on gathering sizes in private residences. (CBC News)

Gathering sizes reduces

The province says public health investigators continue to follow up on all new cases. They are working to determine if the cases have links to known events or are new transmissions within the community.



Due to the rise of cases throughout the province, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab is amending the public health order on gathering sizes in homes.

The province said many of the new cases are linked to public and private social gatherings.

As of Thursday at midnight, the maximum amount of people allowed at private gatherings in a home will be 15.

"Even with increasing community transmission rates we still have the power to effect change, to flatten that curve, but it means all residents have to do their part to help keep their friends and family safe," said Shahab.