10-year-old seriously burned after pouring gasoline on fire, in RM of Shellbrook, Sask.

A 10-year-old boy is recovering from serious burns after pouring gasoline on a burning fire.

Parkland Ambulance paramedics were called to the report of the fire in the Rural Municipality of Shellbrook on Friday evening, just after 7 p.m.

The resulting explosion caused burns to the boy's face and hands, with a release from Parkland Ambulance saying it's still unknown why the boy poured gas on an already-burning fire pit.

The boy was transferred from the RM, located about 140 kilometres north of Saskatoon, to the Royal University Hospital. His condition was described as "good and stable."

Parkland Ambulance sent out a reminder to people not to use gas or any other material to make a better backyard fire or campfire. Instead, people should have a pail of water and shovel nearby, and teach children how to be fire smart.

If a person does contract a burn, he/she should seek medical treatment for anything larger than the size of the palm of his or her hand, and should call paramedics as needed.